Haryana BJP to intensify demand for SYL water share, BJP plans mega rally in Bhiwani

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

Amid the ongoing farmers protest, Haryana BJP is all set to intensify its campaign for raising the contentious Sutlej Yamuna Link canal water dispute between Punjab and Haryana in the coming days. The state BJP is going to organise a massive farmer rally in Bahal, Loharu tehsil of Bhiwani district on December 27.

Besides various Haryana BJP leaders, including CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, BJP’s state chief Om Prakash Dhankar, MPs, MLAs and various other BJP leaders are scheduled to address the rally.

Although various farmer unions from Punjab and Haryana who are protesting on Delhi’s borders had termed the SYL water issue being raked by Haryana BJP amid the farmers protest, as a “ploy to divide their unity”, state BJP leaders say that it was a “legitimate right of Haryana’s farmers”.

The political parties in Haryana, however, call it a “drama” orchestrated by BJP to undermine the intensity and gravity of the ongoing farmer agitation on Delhi’s borders.

JP Dalal, who was in Bhiwani, Tuesday, said, “The rally will be organised in Bahal’s Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex. SYL water is a lifeline for Haryana, especially its southern part. Farmer and agriculture will only be saved if this water reaches Haryana. In such a scenario, when farmers are raising their other demands on Delhi’s borders, they should also include this long pending demand so that our future generations can be secure. SYL water is Haryana’s right and it is the right time to demand for it.”

Talking about opposition targeting BJP on SYL water issue, Dalal added, “Opposition had always been playing politics on SYL water issue. Whenever, we raised this issue they called it a diversion from core issues. Various leaders of the Haryana are in this favour that we should get our legitimate share of SYL waters.”

Several Haryana BJP leaders also held “fast” demanding that Haryana should get its share of SYL waters. However, they had to face immense protests from farmers at several places.

Taking a dig at BJP for raising the SYL water issue amid ongoing farmers protest, INLD’s MLA from Ellanabad, Abhay Chautala said, “Farmers are forced to agitate for their entitlements today due to wrong decisions of the central government. BJP government creates differences in the unity of the people of Haryana and Punjab. The fast that was observed by several BJP leaders was not a fast, but a nonsense. If BJP government was concerned about SYL canal, it would have got the canal constructed by now. Governments do not sit on a fast. They execute the decision. Even today if the Chief Minister is serious about this issue, he should call a Session of the Legislative Assembly at the earliest and send a proposal of two lines to the Central government and demand that SYL canal be constructed by any agency of the Union government. But, they want to distract public attention by creating mutual disputes so as to weaken the farmers’ movement.”

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja too targeted BJP for raising SYL water issue, at this juncture when farmers from Punjab and Haryana were demanding a repeal of the three farm legislations.

“Farmers have been agitating against the anti-agriculture black laws of the BJP government. More than 30 farmers have been martyred in this movement, but it did not have any affect on the BJP government. The government has crossed all limits of insensitivity. Attitude of the BJP government is reminding of the oppression launched by the Britishers on people of the country under the British rule. This cruel face of the BJP government will always be remembered in the history of the country. The drama of observing a fast, done by BJP leaders for getting the SYL water, exposes their hypocrisy,” Selja said.

She added, “It is at the behest of the central government, Haryana BJP is now raising the issue of SYL to create a divide in the farmers’ movement. But, the farmers are well aware of this conspiracy. This is the reason why people of Haryana rejected the drama done by BJP in the name of observing daylong fast for getting the SYL water. Supreme Court verdict came in favor of Haryana, yet the BJP government never tried to get SYL water to Haryana. Till date, Chief Minister Manohar Lal has not been able to take time from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an all-party meeting with the state leaders on the SYL issue.”

