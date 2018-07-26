BJP MP’s formula: Slash tariff to stop power theft

Sources close to Dharambir Singh told The Indian Express Tuesday that the MP had last month handed over a letter to the electricity department officials in this regard. Sources close to Dharambir Singh told The Indian Express Tuesday that the MP had last month handed over a letter to the electricity department officials in this regard.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda may have raised the issue of electricity tariff prominently now, but a BJP MP, Dharamabir Singh, has been demanding slashing of power tariff by almost half for the past one year.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh argues that if electricity tariff for up to 200 units domestic consumption is reduced by almost half, then it would stop the power theft cases because then “people will agree to opt for meters instead of stealing electricity”.



Earlier, in May 2017, the BJP MP had sent a Demi Official (DO) letter to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urging him to slash the electricity tariff apart from sharing his suggestions with the Chief Minister verbally. Two days back, Hooda had promised to slash power tariff by half, if he was voted to power, though, BJP has termed the promise as “an attempt to deceive the public”.

However, officials of Haryana electricity department are not convinced with Dharambir Singh’s suggestion. It’s not necessary that those who have habit of stealing the electricity through kundi connections will opt for meters to pay for the consumption,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.

