Haryana BJP MLA tests positive for coronavirus

A BJP legislator in Haryana tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday, the first MLA to have contracted the infection in a state that has reported 13,829 positive cases so far. Subhash Sudha, the MLA from Thanesar in Kurukshetra district, was admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital Saturday.

Gurgaon’s Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav confirmed that the legislator is under treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The family members of the two-time MLA said he had been running high fever for the past 6-7 days. “Four days ago, his samples were taken in Kurukshetra (for Covid testing) but the report returned negative. We brought him to Medanta after he complained of chest pain,” said Sudha’s son Sahil.

According to the family, at Kurukshetra, samples of Sahil and Sudha’s wife were also taken but they too had tested negative. Meanwhile, Kurukshetra Chief Medical Officer Dr Sukhbir Singh said they have received information from Gurgaon health officials regarding legislator’s corona test. “We have initiated our efforts as per the procedure in such cases,” he added.

Sudha’s family members have been quarantined and an exercise was on to trace those with whom the legislator may have come into contact during the past few days, said sources.

Out of the total 13,829 coronavirus cases in Haryana and 223 fatalities, Kurukshetra district has 115 cases with no fatality.

