Haryana: BJP’s Jangra, Gautam and Cong’s Deepender Hooda elected unapposed

Congress MLA Shakuntla Khatak hugs Deepender Singh Hooda at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh) Congress MLA Shakuntla Khatak hugs Deepender Singh Hooda at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

All three nominees from Haryana for the Rajya Sabha polls, including two from the BJP — Ram Chander Jangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam, and one Congress nominee Deepender Singh Hooda, were elected unopposed Wednesday.

They were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha on the last day of withdrawal of nominations. “Since there was no opposition on either of the three seats, all three candidates who filed their nominations have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha,” said Returning Officer Ajit Balaji Joshi. All three candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Haryana had filed their nomination papers on March 13.

While Congress fielded its three-time Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, BJP backed a Backward Class leader Ram Chander Jangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who is party’s vice president of SC morcha.

Two Rajya Sabha vacancies had come up due to resignation of BJP’s Ram Kumar Kashyap, who contested 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls and won from Indri Assembly constituency, and the expiry of Congress leader Kumari Selja’s term next month. BJP has fielded Jangra and Congress has nominated Deepender for these two vacancies. Both will last a full term till April, 2026.

The third seat fell vacant necessitating a bypoll after former Union minister resigned. BJP has nominated Dushyant Kumar Gautam for this seat, the term of which will expire in August, 2022.

