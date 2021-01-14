Haryana BJP halts awareness events to avoid confrontation with farmers

CM Manohar Lal Khattar has been in the line of fire of the agitators with the most recent incident being of his scheduled “kisan mahapanchayat” in Kaimla village of Karnal being ransacked by protesters. (File)

Facing intense heat from farmers, Haryana BJP on Wednesday decided to put on indefinite hold its awareness programmes on the controversial farm laws for the time being citing a suggestion from Home Minister Amit Shah to avoid confrontation. The decision came a day after top BJP-JJP leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah. On Wednesday, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. According to sources, different issues, including farm laws and railway lines, were discussed in the meeting between the PM and Dushyant.

The BJP-JJP alliance government and its functionaries have been facing mounting pressure from farmers in the state. CM Manohar Lal Khattar has been in the line of fire of the agitators with the most recent incident being of his scheduled “kisan mahapanchayat” in Kaimla village of Karnal being ransacked by protesters.

“Amit Shah has suggested that such type of programmes should not be planned for some time which may lead to a confrontation with agitator farmers,” a senior leader of the alliance told The Indian Express Wednesday. Sources said the Union Home Minister also suggested the alliance leaders to handle the things “patiently” and remain “cool”.

State Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said: “We will not hold public functions for the time being (in Haryana).

Amit Shah ji has also suggested that till there is this agitation and talks are going on, the matter should be resolved with talks and we will avoid such types of functions. The government doesn’t want confrontation.”

Recalling the incident at Kaimla village, Gujjar said, “We were caught in the gherao (by agitators). They indulged in vandalism. Their conduct was wrong and irresponsible.”