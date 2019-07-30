Haryana BJP, Cong sound poll bugle by announcing major rallies

WITH ASSEMBLY elections just three months away, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday announced a ‘Parivartan Maha Rally’ in his stronghold Rohtak on August 18. The BJP meanwhile has proposed a ‘Jan Samarthan Rath Yatra’ from August 15 in the state. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Birender Singh will organise a rally at Jind on August 16, for which Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited.

Advertising

Congress sources said that the Hooda camp, which has been seeking state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar’s ouster for a long time, may take a call regarding their “politics of future” if the issue of state leadership is not resolved by August 18.

The model code of conduct is likely to be enforced in the state in September. For the 2014 Assembly polls, the code was enforced on September 12 while polling had taken place on October 14.

Buoyed by the results of the recent Lok Sabha polls when it had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana, the BJP’s preparations for Assembly polls are already in full swing. Continuous desertions in the opposition INLD and its leaders joining the ruling BJP has further boosted the morale of the saffron party.

Advertising

Despite losing all 10 Lok Sabha seats including Rohtak and Sonipat, the Congress had emerged the principal opposition party in the state. However, the Congress high command failed to resolve the state president issue, which has worried party leaders in the state. MLAs from the Hooda camp have been openly demanding the removal of Tanwar but failed to convince the high command for the same.

“In the interest of Congress, the indecisiveness on who will lead the party for Assembly polls, should end soon,” said Ran Singh Mann, a Congress leader and Hooda supporter. Sources hinted that Hooda supporters may take an “extreme step” if the issue of state leadership is not resolved by August 18.

Meanwhile, Deepender Singh Hooda will be traveling to different parts of the state to invite people to attend the Rohtak rally. Before the rally, a workers’ meeting has also been called at Rohtak for which around 5,000 Congressmen are likely to be invited. “The rally will be bigger than the Gohana rally of 2014, in which lakhs of people had gathered ahead of Lok Sabha polls. There is a vacuum in opposition politics and this is right time to mobilise the masses against the ruling BJP,” said Karan Singh Dala, a Congress MLA.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will kickstart his rath yatra from August 15 to cover all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana. “A rally is likely to be held when the rath yatra will conclude on September 8 or 9. We are hopeful that either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the rally. As many as 3 lakh listed party workers will also attend. The BJP is aiming to win more than 75 Assembly seats for the 90 member Vidhan Sabha,” said BJP state spokesperson Raman Malik.

Keen to emerge as a political force amid desertions in the INLD, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala is also holding public meetings across Haryana.

BJP’s manifesto likely after August 15

BJP manifesto for polls in Haryana scheduled for October is likely to be launched after August 15, with the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagging off the ‘Sankalp Patra Sankalan Yatra’ from Gurgaon Monday. As part of the yatra, 18 vehicles will travel across the state until August 15 to gather inputs from people.

According to the CM, each of these vehicles will cover five areas in each assembly constituency, and will spend three days in each of them to give people a chance to write their suggestions on a post card and drop it inside a suggestion box. “The BJP will prepare its manifesto based on the inputs gathered. A committee, headed by Agriculture Minister Omprakash Dhankar, has been formed to make this manifesto. It will be issued after August 15,” he added.