Haryana begins distributing free tablets to govt school students of classes VIII to XII

HARYANA GOVERNMENT has started the process of distributing free tablets to all students of classes VIII to XII in state government schools before the start of the next academic session. As many as 8.20 lakh tablets pre-loaded with learning material and textbooks will be distributed to enhance learning for students and help them study online both in the classroom as well as at home.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presided over a meeting of the school education department here Monday to review preparedness for the distribution.

“It was decided at the meeting that these tabs would be issued to students on the pattern of library books and students would return the same after their 10th and 12th exams. These tablets will be equipped with the pre-loaded e-content like AVSAR app online content, PDF books, QR-coded NCERT content, Edusat videos, DIKSHA online content, YouTube videos prepared by teachers, question bank prepared by teachers and preparation material for competitive exams like National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Defence Academy (NDA) and National Teacher Examination (NTE),” the government spokesperson said.

“An encrypted data card will be pre-loaded with content for students to be able to study, sit for mock exams and previous years’ papers to prepare for the upcoming exams,” the spokesperson added.

To ensure proper use of these tablets, Mobile Device Management (MDM) would be uploaded on them. The MDM will ensure tracking each student’s device usage, physical verification for students not logging in and check against re-selling of tablets. The tablets will only be used by students for their studies and they will not be able to visit any unwanted websites or download any other material onto the tablet.