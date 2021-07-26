Haryana athlete held for ‘raping’ 16-year-old girl in Gandhinagar

The girl had stated in her complaint that the accused took her to a hotel room and forced himself on her multiple times.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man, a native of Haryana, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Gandhinagar.

According to police, an FIR against the accused, who is an athlete, was filed under sections of rape and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on July 13. The girl had stated in her complaint that the accused took her to a hotel room and forced himself on her multiple times. She was also threatened and blackmailed by the accused as per the complaint.

“After she gave her statement, her medical test was conducted and the accused was arrested from Gandhinagar on Saturday evening. Further investigation is on in the case,” said a senior police official in Gandhinagar.