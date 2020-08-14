Haryana Assembly session to begin from August 26

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

Amid increasing cases of coronavirus, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be holding its monsoon session from August 26.

The decision to this effect was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The 90-member House will meet observing norms of social distancing for which the Vidhan Sabha gallery seating arrangement will be modified. Legislators will be made to sit in officers’ as well as visitors’ gallery. Further modalities of holding the session will be finalised in the coming days.

Also, in order to provide Metro connectivity to the residents of old Gurugram, the Cabinet approved the final detailed project report (DPR) of Metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to various important locations in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 6,821.13 crore.

The total length of the corridor will be about 28.80 km, consisting of 27 elevated stations with six interchange stations. This link would start at HUDA City Centre and move towards Sector 45, Cyber Park, District Shopping Centre, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72-A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23-A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5 and finally merge in existing metro network of Rapid Metrorail Gurugram at Moulsar Avenue station near Cyber City.

This mass rapid transit system (MRTS) project will facilitate maximum part of Gurugram city. It will interchange with MRTS Corridor at Subhash Chowk, with bus stand in Sector 10, with Railway Station in Sector 5 and with Rapid Metro at Moulsar Avenue Station.

MRTS Corridor at Subhash Chowk will interchange with yellow line at HUDA City Centre and, therefore, will provide direct connectivity to a large part of Gurugram with Delhi. It will also interchange with RRTS stations at Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 22 and will provide connectivity up to Sarai Kale Khan (SKK), New Delhi side and on one Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror (SNB), Rajsathan on the other side. These linkages will enhance the efficiency of transportation system in National Capital Region (NCR).

The daily ridership on the study corridor for the years 2025, 2031 and 2041 is expected to be 5.34 lakh passenger trips, 7.26 lakh passenger trips and 8.81 passenger trips, respectively.

“The introduction of MRTS will result in reduction in number of buses, intermediate public transport (IPT), usage of private vehicles. This, in turn, will result in significant social benefits due to reduction in fuel consumption, vehicle operating cost and travel time of passengers. Besides this, it will also help in reduction in accidents, pollution and road maintenance costs,” a government spokesman said.

Cabinet’s other decisions

Administrative control of HARSAC transferred

The Haryana government decided to transfer the administrative control of Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) on ‘as is where is’ basis along with all existing assets and liabilities from Science and Technology Department to Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID). HARSAC, Hisar, formerly known as Haryana State Remote Sensing Application Centre up to 2007, is a registered society under Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act 2012 situated at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) at Hisar.

HARSAC was established in the year 1986 under the administrative control of Science and Technology Department with the objective of utilisation and application of satellite data in various sectors, nodal agency for all remote sensing, geographical information system and global positioning system and to act as a nodal agency for unmanned aerial vehicles /drone-based survey for the state. Assets of HARSAC include 5 acres of land on lease from CCSHAU, Hisar, for a period of 99 years, that is up to April 21, 2087, at a rate of Re 1 per acre per annum. It also has other immovable assets of Rs 146.32 lakh and movable assets of Rs 7,24,27,776. Apart from this, HARSAC has a bank deposit of Rs 46,42,86,966.90 and committed liabilities for different projects of Rs 51,62,84,938. HARSAC is located on CCSHAU campus, Hisar, and it has one node in Gurugram and front office in Panchkula. There are 55 sanctioned technical and non-technical posts in HARSAC.

Honorarium for govt-aided school retirees

Haryana decided to give honorarium to the retirees of the government-aided schools, who retired between July 28, 1988, and May 10, 1998, through the scheme to be called Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya honorarium scheme. “A retired principal will get an honorarium of Rs 20,000 per month, headmaster will get Rs 18,000 per month, and lecturers Rs 16,000 per month, masters/ Hindi/ Punjabi/ Sanskrit/ Urdu teachers Rs 14,000 per month and JBTs/ Drawing Teachers/ PTIs/ cutting & tailoring teachers will get an honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month.

While the non-teaching staff (Class III) and non-teaching staff (Class IV) will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 11,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively,” a state government spokesman said. Currently, there are approximately 352 employees who retired between July 28, 1988, and May 10, 1998. Honorarium will be paid till the death of the retiree and it will not be extended to any dependents or legal heir of the retirees. Honorarium will be granted only to those retirees, who are not getting any other such type of pension benefits. This policy will come into force with effect from January 1, 2019.

Draft for amendment in Haryana Municipal Corporation Act okayed

The Haryana Cabinet gave its nod to draft an ordinance or/and Bill for amendment in Section 421 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, regarding the conditions governing the appointment, removal or suspension of the mayors elected prior to the fourth day of October 2018. This amendment will be deemed to have come into force from the fourth day of October 2018, the date when The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2018, came into force.

As per the amendment, “notwithstanding anything contained in the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2018, appointment, removal or suspension of the persons elected as mayor of Municipal Corporation before coming into force of Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2018, or filling up of any post or office vacated by such person(s) will continue to be governed by the respective provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, that existed prior to the coming of the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2018, into force. Now it has also been decided to bring amendment in Section 421 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, through an ordinance or a Bill to govern the persons who have been elected prior to the Haryana Municipal (Second Amendment) Act, 2019, about their suspension, removal or filling up vacancies vacated by such indirectly elected persons.

Transport employees’ union meet on Sept 2

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said, “A meeting of all employees’ unions related to roadways will be held on September 2, 2020. During this meeting, the demands of the employees will be discussed.” The Transport Minister appealed to the employees that they should not protest. “All their legitimate demands will be considered sympathetically and they will not have to face any kind of injustice,” Sharma said.

