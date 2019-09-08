‘Mammoth support’ for Khattar showing ‘direction of the wind’ in Haryana: PM Modi

Sounding poll bugle for the upcoming elections in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the “mammoth support” for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shows the “direction of the wind” and makes clear with whom people’s blessings will be in the state.

Advertising

Kicking off the BJP’s campaign in Rohtak ahead of the state polls in October, the Prime Minister said it was the saffron party that ended corruption, the “game” of transferring teachers and illegal farm-land deals. He also took a dig at the previous Congress government, saying it only promoted “parivarvaad” (dynastic politics).

“What I am seeing here is unprecedented,” Modi said, referring to the large number of people gathered at the rally to listen to him. “This shows the direction of the wind.”

Citing Khattar’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Modi said it’s proof the chief minister served people for five years and now it has “become clear with whom the blessing of Haryana will be”.

Advertising

The prime minister also attacked the previous governments and alleged they only promoted dynasty politics and corruption.

“Who used to become CM here,” he asked the people there and then went on to answer the question himself. “Here, a CM was preferred who could take truckloads of people to Delhi and beat drums outside the home of the PM of that time.”

“(But) In the past five years, neither the CM nor the government had to take a single truck of people (to Delhi),” Modi added.

Stating that Haryana is witnessing a new kind of politics, Modi said, “This government has shown that there are people who can work selflessly and live and die for the state.”

Seeking another term for Khattar, Modi said, “For the better future of Haryana, the state needs the leadership of Manohar ji who is committed to serve people. In the past five years, Haryana government ended the system of ‘apne paraay ka bhed’ (nepotism). In past five years, strong action was taken against parivarvaad, corruption, stopped wrong practice of giving government jobs (bandar-baant), successfully attempted to end the game of teacher-transfer-posting and also ended the game of corruption on farmers land.”

He said people used to see Khattar differently when he took over as Haryana’s CM. “I also used to hear different kinds of words about me when I took over as CM for the first time in 2001. In five years, it is the result of his (Khattar’s) efforts that today every family has become Manohar,” he said.

The prime minister said Haryana benefitted from “double engine”, referring to the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.

With Centre’s help, projects worth Rs 25,000 crore were underway in Haryana, he said and added he was laying the foundation and inaugurating projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in Rohtak. Modi also lauded the Haryana government’s efforts in improving the sex ratio.

Modi also laid the foundation stones for five projects and inaugurated five projects.