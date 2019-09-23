Haryana elections: Khattar our captain, says Capt Abhimanyu

HARYANA FINANCE Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Sunday Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is “our captain for Assembly polls”.

During an informal chat with a select group of journalists at his residence, Abhimanyu said, “Manohar ji has demonstratively established his administrative and political leadership in the past five years.” Abhimanyu was seen as one of the probables for the chief minister’s post in the BJP during the 2014 Assembly polls.

“The people had changed the government in 2014 but we have changed the system here under the leadership of Manohar ji,” he said, adding that they worked as a team while opponents could not take care of their family and parties. He cited “intense political infighting” in the Chautala family which resulted in a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). He also referred to alleged infighting in Congress and a clash between former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and supporters of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, which allegedly took place in New Delhi in 2016. Tanwar had received injuries in the clash and an FIR was also lodged. “Even after being a CM for ten years, the state party president was assaulted. This shows how hungry these people are for power,” said Abhimanyu.

He further said that Tanwar, who was removed from the post of Haryana Congress chief recently, was not a dynast but the politics of dynasty is back in the Congress.