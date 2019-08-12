Haryana assembly election: BSP ties up with JJP, its third alliance in eight months

The BSP on Sunday announced that it will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal’s splinter faction, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Advertising

While the JJP will contest 50 seats, BSP will fight 40 seats in the election to the 90-member Assembly. While the numbers have been decided, the parties are yet to finalise the seats they will contest.

This is the BSP’s third alliance in the past eight months. Before the Jind Assembly bypoll in January, it joined hands with the INLD and announced that the alliance will contest Jind bypoll and Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. However, the alliance did not last long and the BSP parted ways with INLD soon after the bypoll.

Explained A desperate measure The JJP-BSP alliance appears to be more of an alliance forged out of desperation. While the JJP is an upcoming party with not much of a cadre, the BSP has been struggling to find its feet in Haryana for long. In the current scenario, where the ruling BJP appears in a comfortable position in the state after winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state with unprecedented margins, there is a possibility that other fringe political groups may also join the JJP-BSP alliance and they may act more as spoilers than game-changers.

Before the Lok Sabha polls, the BSP entered into an alliance Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP), led by BJP rebel and then Kurukshetra MP Rajkumar Saini. The alliance’s candidates lost their security deposits in the election. Soon, the two parties went their own ways.

Advertising

The JJP, on the other hand, contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with AAP. The alliance ended after the poll results.

Now, with the Haryana polls due in October, the BSP has again entered into an alliance with JJP, led by former MP Dushyant Chautala.

“I believe that the alliance with benefit both the JJP and BSP. Both parties have their vote bank that will help us jointly change the scenario of state politics,” Dushyant told The Indian Express.

Dushyant and BSP supremo Mayawati’s close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Mishra on Sunday held a press meet in Delhi and announced their alliance.

“The alliance has blessings of party supremo Mayawati and it will create a history in the state,” Mishra told reporters.

Speaking on the current political situation in Haryana, Dushyant alleged that BJP had “damaged the social fabric” of the state.

“We will declare our candidates in the next press conference, which can be expected in another 5-10 days,” Dushyant said.