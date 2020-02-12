Haryana: Ashok Tanwar announces show of strength on Feb 16, new outfit on cards

Ashok Tanwar had left the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls after the party removed him from the post of state chief. Ashok Tanwar had left the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls after the party removed him from the post of state chief.

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar is likely to form a new social organisation this month that could pave the way for formation of a political outfit later, said sources close to the leader. Tanwar, 43, had left the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls after the party removed him from the post of state chief. Tanwar has now announced a show of strength at Karnal, the home town of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on February 16.

“There is a need for a third alternative in Haryana. As many as 90 per cent of the people who meet me say that they have lost faith in the current leadership in the state and feel the need to hit the streets in protest. In these circumstances, I would work as per the sentiments of my comrades,” Tanwar told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Asked about the Karnal event, Tanwar said that it’s being organised by “swabhimani men” who still believe in their pride. “Whatever decision they take, I will abide by the same. They are those comrades who had formulated a parallel system during past five years when we were not in the power,” said the former Congress leader.

He added that they are in search of good people to offer alternative politics in the state. “I am sure the Haryana will give leadership not only to the state but the entire country in the coming days. There is just need to polish such leaders.” Tanwar did not rule out the possibility of an alliance with smaller parties in Haryana, including the BSP, in future adding that he had suggested such parties to join hands for Delhi polls too. Tanwar, however, ruled out the possibility of returning to Congress or joining the BJP. Sources close to Tanwar claim that the BJP had invited him to join the saffron party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Giving example of Delhi Assembly poll results, Tanwar claimed that people were fed up with BJP and saw no hope in Congress, adding that “wherever voters get an opportunity they go for a credible third alternative”.

