Haryana: Ashok Khemka alleges anomalies in sports certificate given to IAS officer’s son

On his last day as Haryana’s Director (Sports), before being transferred to another department, IAS officer Jagdeep Singh issued a Grade-A sports gradation certificate for his son Vishwajeet, endorsing his alleged “misrepresented sports achievements”.

Based on the same certificate, Vishwajeet Singh, an international-rank shooter, is now seeking entry into the coveted Haryana Civil Services (HCS)-Executive cadre under sports quota.

Haryana’s former Principal Secretary (Sports) Ashok Khemka has raised the red flag on Vishwajeet’s case, citing the alleged anomalies in his gradation certificate. Seeking a stern action on the “misconduct” and “criminal offences” allegedly committed by the father and son, Khemka has written to the state government, explaining the “modus operandi” of the “fraud”.

The Grade-A sports gradation certificate — HRPK-16/0002 — was issued to Vishwajeet on June 12, 2018. Jagdeep Singh, as Director (Sports), was the final signatory. The same day, Jagdeep was transferred out of sports department. He relinquished charge the next day. A year later, in July 2019, Vishwajeet used the same Grade-A certificate to take the HCS Main examination (organised by the Haryana Public Service Commission) under the Eligible Sportspersons (ESP) quota of the state government. He was declared successful for appointment to the HCS (Executive) on December 19, 2019.

For getting the Grade-A certificate, Vishwajeet mentioned that he won the “silver medal” at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior Cup that was held from May 26, 2014 to June 1, 2014 in Suhl, Germany. He added that ISSF was the “organizing authority” of the championship.

Khemka, after conducting a probe, claims to have found that it was not ISSF, but the Deutsche Schutzenbund eV (DSB), the German national shooting federation, that organized the championship. Khemka has also found that Vishwajeet’s individual ranking in the event was 16th and the “silver medal” claimed by him was given to the Indian team on the basis of three contestants’ aggregate score.

While Vishwajeet did not respond to the calls, Jagdeep Singh maintained that the certificate issued by him to his son was “genuine”. Responding to queries by The Indian Express, he said, “…ISSF authorizes national federations to hold tournaments. ISSF was the organizing authority for the ISSF Junior Cup-2014. There is nothing wrong with the certificate and there is no misrepresentation by Vishwajeet….”

