Haryana: Arrest warrant issued against 5 in ‘lawyer’s suicide’ case

Meerut police on Wednesday secured arrest warrant from a local court against five people in connection with the suicide of a lawyer, Omkar Tomar. The five people are Tomar’s daughter-in-law Swati; her two brothers, Vineet and Rachit; her father Rajkumar and mother Mukesh. Police have also declared a sum of Rs 25,000 in exchange for any information about each of Rajkumar, Vineet and Rachit.

Meanwhile, the indefinite lawyers’ strike continued on the eighth day on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of BJP legislator from Hastinapur, Dinesh Khatik, and 13 others whose names were mentioned in “Tomar’s suicide note”.

Tomar had allegedly hanged himself and blamed Khatik and several others of harassing him.

“We have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for information about Swati’s father and two brothers. We have also got arrest warrants against Swati, her two brothers, father and mother. We have sent the suicide note to forensic experts for verification,” said Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni.

The in-charge of Ganganagar police station, Brijendra Rana, where the FIR has been lodged in this connection said, “We will take action against the remaining accused named in the FIR after the suicide note is verified,” he said.

One of the accused named in the suicide note, Sanjay Rotela, also died by suicide on February 17 allegedly because of frequent police raids. He has also left a suicide note in which he blamed Tomar’s family members for his taking the extreme step. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Muzzafarnagar’s Khatauli police station.

Meanwhile, a delegation of lawyers also met ADG (Meerut Zone) Rajeev Sabharwal on Tuesday afternoon and handed over a memorandum to him, stating that the Meerut police was using all possible means to shield Khatik. “We will ensure that the MLA is arrested as he misused his position to harass Tomar. We have planned to meet state police chief Hitesh Chand Awasthi if our demands are not met soon,” said Mahavir Tyagi, president of the Meerut Bar Association.