Haryana approves new employment policy with aim to attract Rs 1 lakh cr investment

With an aim to attract investment over Rs 1 lakh crore and generate 5 lakh jobs, the Haryana Cabinet Wednesday approved the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020.

“The policy will focus on building a resilient economy on the back of robust industrial growth. The policy envisages leveraging opportunities arising out of changes in global economic order and align industrial growth in the state with national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission. The policy takes cognizance of emerging trends in supply chain, electric mobility, agri-tech, green manufacturing and climate change and healthcare and pharma and other new avenues for growth,” a government spokesperson said.

To ensure timely delivery of services to the investors, 41 new services will be included in the Haryana Right to Services Act, 2014. The Single Window System will be further strengthened with the integration of additional 36 new services.

The state has been divided into 4 categories blocks based on industrial development. ‘A’ category blocks comprising of the industrially developed areas, ‘B’ category blocks comprising of the areas of intermediate development, ‘C’ category blocks comprising of industrially backward areas and ‘D’ category blocks comprising of industrially most backward areas. Graded incentives will be provided in these category blocks (maximum in ‘D’ category blocks).

The categorisation now is ‘A’ category-13 (earlier also 13), ‘B’ category-21 (earlier 23), ‘C’ category- 40 (earlier 56), ‘D’ category-66 (earlier 66).

This policy places a special emphasis on development of the MSME sector and their business growth. It envisages bringing up a paradigm shift from being a regulator to a facilitator of MSMEs.

“The state government has undertaken several initiatives to assist the MSME sector in becoming globally competitive. The cluster development, enhancing market linkages and international collaboration, enhancing access to infrastructure and technology, regulatory simplification, infrastructure support and fiscal incentives are envisaged to provide an impetus to the growth of MSME sector in the state and to promote entrepreneurship”, the government spokesperson said.

“To reduce the cost of doing business in the state and enhance industry competitiveness , the policy offers an array of attractive fiscal incentives to MSME, large, mega and ultra-mega enterprises, exporting units, thrust sector enterprises, essential sector enterprises, import substitution enterprises and identified service enterprises including but not limited to investment subsidy in lieu of Net SGST, interest subsidy, stamp duty refund, electricity duty refund, employment subsidy and technology acquisition support, among others. Ultra-mega, mega and cluster projects as defined under this policy will also be considered by Haryana Enterprises Promotion Board (HEPB) for special package of incentives,” the spokesperson added.

To further promote the national movement of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, concession on land price may also be provided to eligible enterprises supporting import substitution. In support of micro enterprises for generating employment opportunities for youth at their doorstep in rural areas, the Haryana Gramin Udyogik Vikas Yojna will be introduced under this policy.

The policy also offers enhanced incentives to women and SC-led micro enterprises and start-ups to promote inclusive economic development in the state.

The policy will consider auto, auto components and light engineering, agro-based, food processing and allied industry, textiles and apparels, electronic system design and manufacturing (esgm), defence and aerospace manufacturing, pharmaceutical and medical devices, chemical and petrochemicals and large scale energy and date storage as thrust sectors with increase in emphasis and assistance.

