7,717 cases, 32 deaths in Haryana, another day of record daily spike: Covid cases up 23%

Haryana on Saturday saw another grim day of record new cases with 7,717 new infections and 32 deaths being recorded in the state in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s tally was 23% higher than Friday’s case count of 6,277 new infections in the state.

The number of active Covid-19 patients reached 38,558 and the Covid-19 positivity rate is now 5.16 per cent.

In the wake of a sharp increase in cases, the Haryana government on Saturday constituted a state-level monitoring committee, officials said. The 17-member panel is headed by Health Minister Anil Vij. It includes the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, Chief Secretary and the DGP. The first meeting of the committee will be held here on Monday.

Gurgaon reported its biggest single-day spike with 2,549 new cases, Faridabad reported 987, Sonipat (646), Hisar (507), Karnal (477), Panchkula (349) and Panipat (250).

Panipat and Faridabad reported five deaths each, while three patients each died in Hisar, Karnal, and Rohtak; two each in Gurgaon, Ambala, Panchkula, Palwal and Jind, while one patient each died in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, and Fatehabad.

“Amid rapid spurt in the cases of Covid-19, in view of health and safety of employees Haryana government has decided that officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below be allowed to work from home and their physical attendance in office be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual overall strength,” a state government spokesperson said.

A letter in this regard has been issued by the Chief Secretary’s office. All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on regular basis.

As per the orders, rosters for employees attendance to be prepared by concerned Divisional/ Wing Heads. Individual Wing Heads can, however, call for more than 50 percent physical attendance of any of the categories in their wings, if required on administrative grounds.

All officials who do not attend office on a particular day are to make themselves available on Telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times from their residence and work from home.

All officials residing in containment zones will continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is de-notified.

Further, officials who attend office shall strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of mask, physical distancing, use of sanitiser and frequent hand washing with soap and water.