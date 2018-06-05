Haryana announces two per cent DA hike for state government employees

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

The Haryana government today announced a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) of its employees, effective retrospectively from January 1, 2018. The state government thus raised the DA on the pattern of the Centre from the existing 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

Making this announcement here, Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu said this enhancement would entail an additional financial burden of about Rs 309.54 crore on the state exchequer for 14 months from January 2018 to February 2019 in the financial year 2018-19.

He said the government has also decided that the rate of DA admissible to employees, who continue to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay band or grade as per the 6th Pay Commission, would also be enhanced from the existing rate of 139 per cent to 142 per cent of the pay, with effect from January 1, 2018. This would also put an additional financial burden of over Rs 9.71 crore on state exchequer for 14 months from January 2018 to February 2019, in the financial year 2018-19, he added.

The minister said that the rate of DA admissible to employees who continue to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay band or grade as per the 5th Pay Commission, has also been enhanced from the existing rate of 268 per cent to 274 per cent of the pay, with effect from January 1, 2018.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App