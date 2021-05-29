Haryana announces financial support for children who lost kin to Covid-19

Further, an amount of Rs. 12,000 annually would also be deposited in the bank accounts of orphaned children as other expenses till they reach 18 years of age and are pursuing education. (Representational image)

Haryana government, Saturday, announced a relief package for children who have lost both their parents to Covid-19.

While announcing the financial support measures, Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said, “We are taking a significant step towards securing the future of children who have lost both parents to COVID-19 by launching Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana. This package would be given to rehabilitate and assist children below 18 years of age who have lost both their parents, surviving parent, legal guardian, adoptive parents due to COVID-19 who are either living in Child Care Institutions or are living with their guardians”.

As per the announcement, Haryana government will give an amount of Rs. 2500 per child per month as financial aid to the families who are taking care of such orphaned children.

“This financial assistance would be given till the children turn 18 years. Further, an amount of Rs. 12,000 annually would also be deposited in the bank accounts of such children as other expenses till they reach 18 years of age and are pursuing education,” a government spokesperson said.

“Haryana government will also provide a financial assistance of Rs 1500 per orphaned child per month to the Child Care Institution for the upbringing of such children who are living in these Institutions. At present, 59 Child Care Institutes are functional in Haryana. This amount will be deposited in the bank account as a recurring deposit and the maturity amount will be given on attaining the age of 21 years, while all other expenses will be borne by the Child Care Institutions only. In case of adolescent girls orphaned due to Covid-19, free residential education will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to ensure their sensitive care and proper protection. An amount of Rs. 51000 will be credited in accounts of all these girls under Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana and at the time of their marriage this amount along with the interest would be given to them”, Khattar announced as state government’s financial support package.

He added, “A mobile tablet will be given to such students studying in VIII to XII standard and those enrolled in vocational courses”.

Private sector playing a pivotal role in Haryana’s anti-COVID fight

Various multinational companies, large commercial and industrial groups set up in Haryana have come forward to help state government, on all fronts for battling Covid-19. Be it providing oxygen to health centres, construction of Covid Care Centres, setting up makeshift hospitals, ensuring adequate availability of ventilators, oxygen cylinders and providing funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), several Corporates are playing a crucial role.

Also read | Centre announces pension scheme for dependants of Covid victims, education loan for kids orphaned by pandemic

“From providing ambulance vehicles, PPE kits for doctors and other health workers, sanitizers, masks, medicines and other necessary materials the Corporate sector left no stone unturned in helping the government to strengthen the health infrastructure. With the help received from the Corporate sector, Haryana government has not only reiterated its commitment of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas but it also proved helpful in ensuring that the person standing last in the queue receives the best health care. Not only this, CSR efforts made by Chief Minister in the last two years to channelize the fund were also successful in this hour of crisis”, government spokesperson said.

“Chief Minister inaugurated four oxygen production plants in three government hospitals in Gurugram on Friday. In collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, two plants of 1 ton and 0.5-ton capacity were inaugurated in Civil Hospital Sector 10 in Gurugram which will be able to supply uninterrupted oxygen supply to about 100 to 150 beds. Similarly, another two plants having a capacity of 1 ton each were inaugurated at ESI Hospital Sector 9A and ESI Hospital Sector 3 Manesar. On the other hand, Haryana has also received four oxytrucks through CSR Advisory Board with the help of Raytheon Technology. These oxytrucks imported from Germany are used by the army for its soldiers in difficult and inaccessible areas”, the government spokesperson added.

“Last year, Zee-Entertainment group had provided 20 ambulance vehicles for COVID-19 patients, while Maruti Udyog also provided ventilators to the State Government ensuring every precious life is saved. Similarly, the Power Grid group and RITES had also provided six and two ambulance vehicles with Advanced Life Support System (ALS) respectively. Besides this, big groups like Hero Motocorp, Tata Sons, Honda, Parle, Mahindra, CII, Assocham, STUDS, IndusInd Bank, DLF etc. have also helped Haryana Government by providing adequate quantity of PPE kits, surgical and N-95 masks, sanitizer, eyeglass, shoes etc. Not only this, through the CSR Advisory Board, the government received financial assistance of Rs. 6.31 crore from the corporate sector to fight against this Pandemic”, the spokesperson added.