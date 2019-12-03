Haryana: Anil Vij launches drive for 90% full immunisation in two districts

Haryana health minister Anil Vij Monday launched the ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0’ in two Palwal and Mewat districts to vaccinate all pregnant women and children upto the age of five years.

“Four rounds of IMI 2.0 would be conducted till March next year under which, 23,852 children, who were covered earlier, would be vaccinated in Mewat and 6,190 in Palwal. Similarly, 5,238 pregnant women would be vaccinated in Mewat and 1150 in Palwal,” Vij said, adding his department was committed to achieve more than 90 per cent full immunisation coverage in these two districts.

“The government is committed to improve immunisation coverage in the region of Mewat so as to reduce mortality related to vaccine preventable disease (VPD). Now the full immunisation coverage is 65 per cent (HMIS) as compared to 13 per cent in 2015-16 (NHFS-4). Considering the limitation of community mobilisation through ASHA workers, community mobilisation volunteers (CMVs) have roped in to improve the routine immunisation coverage in Mewat,” Vij added.

The health minister said nine dedicated vehicles with vaccinator have been provided in Mewat region including seven in Nuh and two in Hathin.

Two additional PCRs at every police station

Vij, who also holds the Home portfolio, Monday announced that two dedicated PCR vehicles would be made available in each police station of Haryana to provide quick assistance to people, especially women in need of help. “More than 400 vehicles will be purchased soon for this purpose”.

Action on CAG report soon

Talking about anomalies in various departments highlighted in the CAG report, Vij said, “Public Accounts Committee will examine CAG issues raised by Opposition, after which action will be taken those found guilty. Opposition should be aware of the constitutional and legal process, according to which decision can only be taken after thorough investigation of allegations”.