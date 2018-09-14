Haryana allows four registries in residential buildings, gives nod to basement space

CM Khattar at a press meet in Chandigarh Thursday. (Express) CM Khattar at a press meet in Chandigarh Thursday. (Express)

In a significant decision, the Haryana government has allowed registration of four units (ground plus three floors) in each residential building in place of earlier provision of three registries. The government has also allowed use of basement space in houses for residential purposes, if the same has facilities of ventilation, lighting and firefighting.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made these announcements while addressing a press conference Thursday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana Town and Country Planning Department Director K M Pandurang said, “The construction of fourth floor (ground plus three floors) was allowed earlier also but only three registries were allowed for three dwelling units in a building. Now, four dwelling units can be allowed in a residential houses with separate registries.”

“The use of basement space for residential purposes has been allowed in all residential houses including those belonging to sectors of HUDA, which is now known as Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran,” said Pandurang, adding that necessary changes have been made in Haryana Building Code to allow use of basement for residential purposes.

The CM said that Haryana Building Code, 2017 has been framed in order to bring uniformity in building bye-laws adopted by different development agencies. He said that self-certification has been allowed for all residential plot building plans and occupation certificates. Also, the self-certification has been implemented for building plans of commercial plots up to 2000 sqm and for building plans and occupational certificates in industrial plots.

The CM also said that the government would grant licences for construction of affordable houses on five to 15 acre of land under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana to curb the development of unauthorised colonies and make affordable plots available to people.

He said the state government has removed the maximum limit for affordable group housing colony of 75 acre in small towns and 300 acre in Gurgaon.

Apart from this, the cap in each residential sector has been increased from 10 acre to 15 acre and preference in allotment of flats would be given to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Khattar announced formation of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) on the pattern of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to provide basic infrastructure facilities to the people residing in Faridabad.

On being asked about the non-payment of pending dues by Kingdom of Dreams (KoD), Gurgaon, the CM said a notice has been issued to the KoD for the payment of earlier dues.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App