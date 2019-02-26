Haryana allocates Rs 1,500 crore for pension of farmers

With no new tax proposals, Haryana finance minister Capt Abhimanyu Monday presented Rs 1.32 lakh-crore Budget for 2019-20, with an increase of 14.73 per cent over the previous year’s estimates of Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

This is the fifth Budget of the Manohar Lal Khattar government. Coming barely a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as also the state Assembly elections due later this year, the Haryana government has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for a special pension it announced for the farmers and workers in unorganised sector.

The Budget outlay comprises Rs 37,924.09 crore or 28.7 per cent as capital expenditure, and 71.3 per cent or Rs 94,241.90 crore as revenue expenditure.

“I propose new schemes to provide financial and social security cover to families of cultivating farmers in possession of land upto five acres and for the families of workers in unorganized sector with the family income of less than Rs 15,000 per month. In case of the farmers, this will be in addition to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme announced by Government of India. I have provided an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore for these schemes,” Abhimanyu said while commencing his Speech in the House.

However, the government was yet to work out the modalities of the scheme. “Basically, our scheme shall be taking the PM-Kisan scheme further. We will be making additions…We will soon be sharing the details,”Abhimanyu told media persons after the Budget speech.

The Finance Minister also attributed GST, VAT Excise Duty and Stamp and Registration as primary sources of revenue generation for the state government. “The proposed major sources of tax revenue are GST (Rs 22,750 crore), VAT (Rs 10,000 crore), Excise Duty (Rs 7,000 crore), and Stamp and Registration (Rs 6,500 crore). Non-tax receipts include, among others, EDC (Rs 3,500 crore), Transport (Rs 2,000 crore), and Mines (Rs 800 crore)”.

Abhimanyu added how weeding out “ghost beneficiaries” resulted in a savings of Rs 258.98 crore in the financial year 2018-19. “Under DBT, 61 centrally sponsored schemes and 74 state schemes are operating in Haryana. During 2018-19, there has been a saving of Rs 258.98 crore as a result of weeding out of ghost beneficiaries. The total savings are Rs 1,177.20 crore from the financial year 2014-15 to 2018-19 upto December 2018. Further, total notional saving in all the schemes under DBT is to the tune of Rs 3088.87 crore upto December 2018, if the weeded out beneficiaries would have continued in the respective schemes since 2014-15”.