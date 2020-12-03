Haryana aims to provide 50k solar pumps to state’s farmers

Haryana government has set a target of providing 50,000 solar pumps to state's farmers. (File photo)

Haryana government has set a target of providing 50,000 solar pumps to state’s farmers. Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh said this while addressing a state-level energy conservation award ceremony organised for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 by Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HAREDA) through virtual medium, Thursday.

“We have to use our natural resources judiciously and wisely for sustainable development and better future for our coming generations. Government of India has started an ambitious programme to use 450 GW renewable energy power by 2030. So far, a target of 89 GW has been achieved. In Haryana too, about 561 MW capacity of renewable energy have been added till now. The government is implementing a major programme for the installation of 15,000 solar pumps along with giving 75 per cent subsidy which aims to meet the irrigation needs of farmers in an environmentally friendly way through clean energy,” Ranjit Singh said.

“Haryana was ranked first in the entire country in State Energy Efficiency Index, last year,” said Additional Chief Secretary TC Gupta.

Director General, New and Renewable Energy Department, Dr Hanif Qureshi, said, “Panchkula has been selected to increase solar energy and green energy. As part of efforts made for energy conservation and energy efficiency, the state gives awards to various categories of energy consumers every year, in which a shield, certificate and cash prize is given from Rs 50, 000 to Rs 2 lakh.”

