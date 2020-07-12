Haryana agriculture minister orders loss assessment of damage caused by locusts

The minister also visited Sanwar village and the surrounding areas to take stock of the spraying done on the locust swarms at night. (Representational) The minister also visited Sanwar village and the surrounding areas to take stock of the spraying done on the locust swarms at night. (Representational)

In the wake of the crop damage in several parts of the state due to locust attack in Haryana, state’s Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Sunday ordered special girdawari (loss assessment) in the areas where damage is more.

Dalal also visited the locust-affected areas of Charkhi Dadri district and took stock of the damage caused. He reached the irrigation department’s rest house at Baund village around 10 am and was apprised by the Deputy Commissioner of the locust attack in the district.

Until Sunday evening, locusts had reached Loharu in Bhiwani district and several areas of Charkhi Dadri.

Dalal directed officers of the agriculture department to get insecticides sprayed immediately wherever locusts are found. He also directed officers to constitute a group consisting of four to five people each from 20-25 villages per district so that information of the locust swarms can reach the administration on time and corrective action can be initiated immediately.

“State government is making all possible efforts to deal with locust swarms. There are reports of about 50 per cent locust swarms being eliminated in various districts,” Dalal said.

The minister also visited Sanwar village and the surrounding areas to take stock of the spraying done on the locust swarms at night.

“Monsoons are favourable for locusts, so there is a need to be vigilant. I appeal to farmers to be careful since the threat of more locust attacks is likely in the coming few days. In such a situation, farmers should promptly inform the district administration from time to time about swarms — where they rest at night — so that the locusts can be eliminated,” Dalal said.

The district administrations are using fire tenders to spray insecticides for eliminating locusts, wherever the attack is more.

