Haryana AG office gets 90 new law officers, including Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Chandigarh BJP chief’s wife and son of a JJP MLA

THE HARYANA government Wednesday issued orders for appointment of 90 law officers in the office of its Advocate General at Chandigarh and Delhi. The prominent names engaged by the state include late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood’s wife, Ambika Sood, and JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam’s son, Rajat Gautam.

The law officers have been engaged as Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals and Assistant Advocate Generals for the High Court as well as Supreme Court. The list for AG office includes 22 Additional Advocate Generals, 28 Deputy Advocate Generals, 28 Assistant Advocate Generals for Chandigarh and eight Additional Advocate Generals, two Deputy Advocate Generals and two Assistant Advocate Generals for Delhi.

An Additional Advocate General gets a monthly fee of Rs 1,80,000 along with retainership of Rs 25,000. A Deputy Advocate General gets a fixed monthly pay of Rs 1,28,900, while an Assistant Advocate General gets monthly Rs 88,400 pay.

Bansuri Swaraj has been appointed as Additional Advocate General for Delhi branch of the AG office. Advocate Ambika Sood, wife of incumbent BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood, has been appointed as AAG at Chandigarh. Advocate Aman Bahri, the brother of Justice Ritu Bahri, has also been appointed as the AAG. Dr Deepa Singh, another name in the AAG list, is wife of IPS officer K P Singh. Advocate Ravinder Singh Dhull, son of BJP leader Parminder Singh Dhull, has also been appointed as AAG.

JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam’s son, Rajat Gautam, has also been appointed as Deputy Advocate General. Panchkula Additional District and Sessions Judge Narendra Sura’s wife, Sheenu Sura, has also been appointed as a DAG.

Among those promoted to DAG post from Assistant Advocate General post include Haryana Chief Information Commissioner Yashpal Singhal’s daughter, Mahima Yashpal, and Justice Rajiv Sharma’s daughter, Trishanjali Sharma.

Justice Jitendra Chauhan’s daughter, advocate Deepshikha Chauhan, has been appointed as Assistant Advocate General. Advocate Harsh Rekha Kapoor, daughter of Justice Amar Dutt (retired), has also been appointed as an Assistant Advocate General.

In the separate list of advocates empanelled to conduct cases on behalf of boards, corporations and other corporate bodies, the government Wednesday also announced name of advocate Naveen Kaushik, who had to resign as Additional Advocate General in 2017 after a Faridabad court sought action against him for allegedly helping the persons charged with killing Junaid Khan, a 15-year-old. The Sessions Judge in an order had noted that Kaushik was seen assisting the counsel of main accused.

