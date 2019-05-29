Haryana: After Lok Sabha drubbing, dynasts eye Assembly polls for redemption

Political futures of the scions of top political families of Haryana are once again at stake with Assembly polls in the state just a few months away. Despite suffering defeats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, many of them are considering trying their luck in the Vidhan Sabha polls scheduled in October.

Lok Sabha polls saw JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala, INLD’s Arjun Chautala — all three great-grandsons of former Deputy PM Devi Lal, Congress contestant and grandson of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, Bhavya Bishnoi, fail to win the seats from where they contested. Except Dushyant, the other three could not even save their security deposits. But, their political ambitions are not deterred even with such a scathing defeat.

“It was a Tsunami,” Dushyant said referring to BJP’s landslide victory of winning all 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana. He added, “But, one needs to take into consideration that JJP is barely a six-month-old party. Immediately, after formation we contested Jind bypoll. We could not win but performed well, even better than Congress. Similarly, in these Lok Sabha polls, we performed good,” Dushyant told The Indian Express.

On whether he or Digvijay will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, Dushyant said, “It is too early for me to say if we will contest or not. Next week, we will be holding our state executive meeting and then decide the next course of action. I will also be going to Delhi to have a discussion with our ally Aam Aadmi Party, soon. First, we need to analyse the pattern of voting. Except for two constituencies in Sonipat where Bhupinder Hooda took the lead, five constituencies in Rohtak where Deepender Hooda took the lead and one constituency in which I took the lead, most of the remaining constituencies went in BJP’s favour. We need to analyse a lot and definitely a lot of hard work is required”.

While Dushyant got 24.51 per cent vote share in Hisar, Bhavya Bishnoi got 15.63 per cent. On the other hand, Arjun Chautala and Digvijay Chautala could barely secure 4.93 per cent and 4.53 per cent in Kurukshetra and Sonipat constituencies, respectively. Except for Dushyant, all three lost their security deposits.

Sources say that JJP-AAP alliance may also use its first timer candidates including Naveen Jaihind from AAP and Swati Yadav from JJP in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls. Although, both could not make much of a mark in Lok Sabha polls. While Naveen only got 11,112 votes out of 13,24,467 votes counted (0.86 per cent vote share) in Faridabad, Swati Yadav got 84,956 votes out of 11,61,115 votes counted (7.32 per cent vote share).

On the issue of relaunching Arjun Chautala in Vidhan Sabha, INLD’s senior leader and Arjun Chautala’s father Abhay Chautala said, “It will be decided in the coming few days. Our party chief Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala shall be holding public meetings across the state in the next two weeks. He shall fix fresh responsibilities for party’s workers. The candidates for the Vidhan Sabha shall also be finalised after we hold meetings with our party workers and voters across Haryana.”