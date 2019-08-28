Haryana: After 5-day river sit-in, farmers march shirtless

Agitating farmers in Ambala’s Naraingarh took out a shirtless procession Tuesday to demand the release of pending dues of more than Rs 100 crores. Farmers have been protesting to get the dues cleared for almost six months. Lately, they have started using unique methods to get their voice heard on this and various other issues.

Tuesday’s shirtless march came on the back of a “sit-in” inside waters of flooded Begna river in Ambala district for five days. During this protest that ended on Monday, farmers sat inside river water during day hours. “The farmers are forced to opt such ways after the authorities don’t listen their grievances,” said Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union in Haryana. Chaduni has been on for front of many agitations in Haryana during past 27 years. On Tuesday, he led the cane farmers’ protest at Naraingarh.

A few months back, Chaduni along with other farmers had climbed an 80 feet tall water-tank at Shahabad town of Kurukshetra district demanding purchase of entire crop of sunflower. “We came down only after the authorities accepted our demand.” About Tuesday’s march, he said: “The government has assured us to take call on the issue of sugarcane dues in the state cabinet meeting scheduled on August 30 but our agitation will continue till the release of dues.”

In a separate protest in Narnaul Tuesday, farmers marched with beating dhols to demand enhanced compensation in lieu of acquisition of their land for highways. With dhols, they marched towards the residence of local BJP MLA Om Parkash Yadav, who later assured them to convey their demands to the government. Three days back, the farmers had staged a shirtless protest in Narnaul on the same issue.

“The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) offers just two and half times than of collector rates in lieu of acquisition of farmers’ land while we demand that it should be four times than of collector rates keeping in view the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. Otherwise, the government can give us market rate also,” said Dharmender Yadav, vice president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS)’s Haryana unit, who was leading Tuesday’s protest.

The Haryana government sees the hand of opposition parties behind the farmers’ stir. “Previous governments used to acquire land of farmers at throw away prices but the current BJP government acquires the land offering compensation at par with the market rate. But still opposition parties misguide the farmers,” said Rajiv Jain, Media Adviser to Haryana Chief Minister while speaking to The Indian Express. But not satisfied with the government’s argument, farmers have been staging dharnas, hunger strikes, and jail bharo stirs for the past 44 days.

In Sirsa earlier, farmers had climbed a water-tank to demand insurance claims in lieu of their damaged crops.

Justifying the means of protest, Dayanand Poonia, AIKS’s Haryana unit joint secretary, said: “Even Om Prakash Dhankar, who is currently Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, had staged half-naked protest on the demand of fair prices for crops before the BJP came in power in Haryana and Centre. The farmers take extreme steps only when they don’t find other methods to get their voice heard.”