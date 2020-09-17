Haryana ADGP A S Chawla’s responsibilities withdrawn on Anil Vij’s orders

And Vij (in pic) was not happy with Chawla over the ‘Dial 112 Project’, a centralised police helpline. (File)

ON THE orders of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, all works under ADGP A S Chawla — who had on the eve of Independence Day been selected for the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service — have been withdrawn.

Vij was not happy with Chawla over the ‘Dial 112 Project’, a centralised police helpline. He expressed his unhappiness when he visited the state police headquarters at Panchkula on Thursday. “We closely monitor the functioning of police officers. ADGP A S Chawla has been assigned a task to implement (Dial) 112 but for the past one year, that project is at a standstill. He doesn’t update me nor has the task been implemented. I issued orders on Wednesday that all works from him be withdrawn,” Vij told the media persons.

“Before I came here today, the DGP issued the orders (regarding my instructions). All works have been withdrawn from Chawla. Now, he will just come to the office, mark his attendance and sit in the office but won’t do any work,” added Vij.

The state Home Minister said that the performance report has been sought from other officers too.

A senior IPS officer, Chawla was looking after administration, telecommunication and the IT wing of the state police department. As per the orders issued by DGP Manoj Yadava, ADGP Alok Kumar Roy will now supervise the work of telecommunication in addition to his own duties.

ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk will supervise the work of the general administration branch and information technology and ADGP (crime against women) Kala Ramachandran will supervise the work of the legal and training branch.

In February, the Haryana Police had placed an order of Rs 152 crore for an Emergency Response and Support System (ERSS) Project, which is known as the ‘Dial 112 project’, with C-DAC (Central for Development of Advance Computing), a Central Government PSU. According to officials, once the project is fully implemented, emergency police services will be available for every citizen of Haryana within 15 minutes of making a call to the police control room in urban areas and within 30 minutes in rural areas of Haryana.

Chawla did not respond to calls or text messages seeking comment.

