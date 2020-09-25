Haryana adds nearly 1,700 fresh cases to its Covid tally

Till date, Haryana had tested 17,83,274 samples out of which 16,58,105 tested negative while the report was yet awaited for 6615 samples. (Representational)

Haryana added another 1,698 new cases of coronavirus infections while 22 patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours. By Thursday evening, there were 1,18,554 cumulative cases of coronavirus and 1,255 deaths in Haryana.

In the last 24 hours, while Faridabad added another 240 new cases, Gurgaon added 288, Sonipat (88), Rewari (77), Ambala (92), Rohtak (55), Panipat (71), Karnal (60), Hisar (95), Palwal (55), Panchkula (101), Mahendragarh (44), Jhajjar (30), Bhiwani (13), Kurukshetra (125), Nuh (11), Sirsa (100), Yamunanagar (47), Fatehabad (39), Kaithal (28), Jind (34), and Charkhi Dadri (5).

Among the 22 patients who died, four patients died due to Covid in Panchkula, three each died in Ambala and Kurukshetra, two each in Faridabad, Rohtak, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal, and one each in Karnal and Fatehabad.

As on Thursday evening, there were 18,889 active Covid-19 patients across Haryana out of which 18,744 were active for the last 11 days while 145 were active for longer duration.

According to Thursday evening state Covid bulletin, there were 376 patients in a critical condition including 322 on Oxygen support while 54 patients were on ventilator support.

In the last 24 hours, 2,063 patients recovered taking the total number of recoveries in Haryana, till date, to 98,410 and recovery rate to 83.01 per cent. The Covid-case doubling rate in Haryana, Thursday evening, was 28 days while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.06 per cent. The Covid positive rate in Haryana, Thursday evening, was 6.67 per cent.

Till date, Haryana had tested 17,83,274 samples out of which 16,58,105 tested negative while the report was yet awaited for 6615 samples.

Gurgaon continues to have the maximum number of active Covid patients (2,989), followed by Faridabad (1,556), Karnal (1,460), Kurukshetra (1,350), Hisar (1,315), Ambala (1,289), Panchkula (1,160), and Panipat (1,052).

