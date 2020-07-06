Haryana clears way for ordinance mandating 75% pvt jobs to locals

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala called the move a “fulfillment of one of his poll-promises”. (File) JJP chief Dushyant Chautala called the move a “fulfillment of one of his poll-promises”. (File)

The Haryana Cabinet Monday cleared a proposal to draft an ordinance for reserving 75 per cent private sector jobs for residents of the state. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020, “to address the aspect of unemployment of the local population on priority basis”, will be placed before the Council of Ministers in its next meeting.

Providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the residents of the state was a key promise of Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala in the 2019 Assembly elections. The JJP went on to win 10 seats and later formed an alliance with the BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party.

“The draft of the Ordinance, that will be brought before the Council of Minister in its next meeting, will provide for 75 per cent of the new employment to be given to local candidates for jobs having salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month in various privately managed companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership Firms, partnership firms etc. situated in the State of Haryana,” a government spokesperson said.

However, the employers will have the option to recruit local candidates from one district to only 10 per cent. Exemption clause shall also be provided if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry.

“The Ordinance…will lead to equitable socio-economic development in the state and will also lead to skill development of the local candidates leading to their better employability and thus, will not only benefit the local population of Haryana but also encourage the employers for local recruitment and improvement of State economy,” the spokesperson said.

“Availability of suitable workforce locally would definitely enhance the efficiency of the industry/commercial establishment. The state government has also decided to give preference to local candidates in low-paid jobs as it is socially, economically and environmentally desirable and any such preference would be in the interests of the general public”.

Calling it a “historic day”, Chautala, the deputy chief minister in the alliance government, said, “This paves way for ensuring 75 per cent reservation to the youth in Haryana in private sector. JJP has fulfilled its promise. It is a historical day in Haryana.”

Elaborating the provisions of the Ordinance, Chautala said, “It would have the toughest rules as those industries or units that hide the information about the employees, would face severe consequences. None of the employees of the private sector would be removed but those who would get salary below Rs 50000 would have to register on the portal of labour department. Responsibility of registration would lie on the concerned company or job provider. Those companies which would not register on the portal, will face a penalty ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs one lakh under Section-3 of Haryana Employment To Local Candidates Act-2020 besides the concerned unit would have to pay a daily fine of Rs 5,000 if the clause is violated”.

All private industries, units, firms and employment providers which would have more than 10 employees in its premises would be covered Under the Haryana State Employment to Local Candidates Act. These rules would apply to recruitment after the date of notification of this ordinance.

The deputy CM said a domicile certificate would be mandatory for the candidate to take the benefit under this scheme, which would be implemented by the labour department.

He said all those companies which would be covered under this Act would have to register the entire data of employees on the portal. Private companies would have to inform the labour department if they are unable to find the employees according to their requirement after which they would be permitted to give jobs to the youth belonging to other states.

“Domicile certificate would be mandatory for the candidate to avail benefit under this scheme, which would be implemented by the state labour department,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd