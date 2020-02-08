75% quota in pvt sector jobs only for unskilled workers: Khattar

Khattar said the government will first seek information from private companies and indicated that there will be no mandatory quota — at least to begin with. Khattar said the government will first seek information from private companies and indicated that there will be no mandatory quota — at least to begin with.

The Haryana government will first “persuade” the private sector industrialists to implement a proposal to grant 75 per cent reservation in jobs to local residents, instead of making it mandatory by enacting a law, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said.

Khattar also made it clear that the proposed scheme will not apply to skilled workers.

“We have decided to give 75 per cent reservation to unskilled workers in private jobs. We have decided to implement it,” Khattar said at a press conference to mark 100 days of the BJP-JJP government in the state.

Khattar said the government will first seek information from private companies and indicated that there will be no mandatory quota — at least to begin with.

“When we have to make it mandatory, we will make it so. But as of now, it is persuasion. And under this, we will seek data from the industry. We will give facilities to the industries so that they don’t feel burdened,” Khattar said also making it clear that those already employed persons won’t be dismissed on the basis of the proposed quota.

“We wish to give employment, the legislation is not such a big issue. I have neither said yes for it, nor no,” Khattar said, adding that if private firms are unable to get 75 per cent of their unskilled workers from within state, then will be free to hire from outside.

