Haryana: 700 migrants from Jhajjar sent to Uttar Pradesh in 23 buses

All the workers were given masks, bottles of water, and packets of biscuit to help them during the journey. All the workers were given masks, bottles of water, and packets of biscuit to help them during the journey.

Around 700 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, who were stranded in Jhajjar, Haryana, when the lockdown was first enforced, began their journey back on Saturday morning in 23 buses arranged by the district administration. According to officials, the workers hail from different districts of UP’s Shamli cluster.

“All the workers were given masks, bottles of water, and packets of biscuit to help them during the journey,” said Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Kumar.

This is the second batch of workers to be transported out of Jhajjar by the administration. Two days ago, around 150 migrant workers had been sent back to their homes in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

“Until now, around 8000 migrant workers have registered to return home. On Sunday, 1200 migrant workers will be transported to the Rohtak railway station, from where they will travel to Bihar. The state government there has outlined a plan to make arrangements to send them to their home from there,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Workers stranded in Haryana amidst the coronavirus outbreak are also being sent back to their native places across the state, with the government arranging 100 trains and 5000 buses to transport them. Officials said the journey will be free of cost for the workers, with the government bearing the expenses.

The trains will transport the workers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and eastern UP, while the buses are meant for those returning to western UP, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Migrant workers were sent to their homes from various districts of Haryana on Friday as well. From Gurgaon, for example, officials said 2613 workers had been sent to Uttarakhand in 79 buses arranged for the purpose.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd