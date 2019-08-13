Haryana: 63% panchayats join state’s star-rating scheme on 7 social indicators

Two years after launching its ‘7-Star Rainbow Scheme’, the Haryana government has given star-rankings to 63 per cent of the state’s gram panchayats based on their performance against seven social parameters. Based on the ranking, government gives financial aid to villages.

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said Monday that under the scheme, 3930 gram panchayats out of 6,167 had successfully achieved star-rating between 1 to 6 stars this year.

The minister said that 5,279 panchayats had registered themselves this year so far, whereas 4,902 panchayats were registered last year.

Among the seven categories, 2,312 panchayats have achieved star in the category of no lawsuit in their villages. Similarly, 3,604 panchayats have achieved stars for maintaining 100 per cent enrolment of children in schools, while 1,108 panchayats have achieved environment preservation star rating. As many as 465 panchayats have achieved Sex Ratio Star rating with encouraging the villagers to participate in ‘Save the Girl Child’ campaign to improve sex ratio.

Another 240 panchayats achieved hygiene and sanitation star rating, 203 panchayats have achieved good governance star rating and 103 panchayats have achieved social participation star rating. Under the scheme, gram panchayats are rewarded with Rs 1 lakh for each parameter and special bonus of Rs 50,000 is given to those gram panchayats who achieve star-rating in having equal or more girl population to the number of boys, and swachhta in their respective villages. Apart from this, development works worth Rs 20 lakh are also sanctioned for those villages which perform well in achieving social indicators.

Twenty panchayats which have achieved 6-star rating would be felicitated by Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at a function to be organised in Rohtak on Tuesday.