Haryana: 57 bird carcasses collected from 15 poultry farms in Barwala

Three teams of Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL), Jalandhar, returned after collecting 57 carcasses of dead poultry birds from at least 15 poultry farms in Barwala, on Wednesday.

The 15 poultry farms have witnessed high mortality of poultry birds. On January 3, a team of Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying department had sent 80 samples, with merely four carcasses of the dead birds to RDDL, Jalandhar, for an examination. The laboratory found the samples insufficient for ascertaining any cause behind the mortality.

“The 57 carcasses included sick birds and normal birds,” said sources.

“The teams arrived from Barwala in Panchkula today evening. We will start examining the samples shortly. The result will be shared with authorities concerned. If during preliminary examinations, traces of some strains of Bird Flu are found, samples will be sent to High Security Animal Disease Laboratory (HSADL), Bhopal, for the final results,” said Dr Mohinder Pal Singh, Joint Director, RDDL, Jalandhar.

Around 140 poultry farms are located in the area of Barwala in district Panchkula. High mortality is being reported since December 5. Though poultry farm owners suspect New Castle disease, known as Ranikhet disease behind the mortality, veterinary experts observed the high mortality is abnormal this year.

As many as four lakh poultry birds have died in various poultry farms in Barwala since December 10.

Sources in the Animal Husbandry Department, Haryana, claimed that usually the mortality rate of birds during this season is around two lakh every year.

“Indeed, the death of 4 lakh poultry birds is abnormal compared to the mortality of birds reported in previous years. We suspect it is due to the harsh winter and New Castle known as Ranikhet disease,” said Darshan Kumar Singla, President of poultry farm Association.