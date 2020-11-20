Haryana: 55.07 LMT paddy procured till date, says Dushyant Chautala

Haryana government has procured 55.07 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy at 200 grain markets and procurement centres till November 18. (Express photo by Anju Agnihotri Chaba)

Haryana government has procured 55.07 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy at 200 grain markets and procurement centres till November 18 out of which 53.65 LMT has been delivered to warehouses and mills, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

“State government has procured the Kharif crops of the farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and curbed the paddy crop brought from other states being sold illegally. Paddy of most of the registered farmers of Haryana has been procured. I urge the farmers selling registered crops to update their data so that their payment can be transferred to their bank accounts. For the first time, state government had made provision of paddy transportation from grain market or procurement center to warehouse and mills, due to which the crop is being lifted on time,” said Dushyant, who also holds the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs portfolio, said while interacting with mediapersons in Chandigarh.

Beginning November 1, the state government started procurement of paddy from farmers of other states who had registered themselves on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal. Daushyant said, “26,000 metric tonnes paddy was procured from neighboring states on Wednesday. If this figure falls below 25,000 metric tonnes over next couple of days, e will stop the procurement process on November 21 or 22”.

This year, 8.50 LMT less paddy has been procured in Haryana as compared to the previous year. Citing reasons behind lesser procurement, Dushyant said, “This time, many farmers have sown crops other than paddy under crop diversification. Also, illegal sale of paddy from other states has also been curbed”.

The Deputy CM that millet, moong, maize and groundnut were also procured at the MSP this year. “As against 3 LMT millet procured last year, this year 7 LMT millet has been procured in about 135 mandis till November 18. Farmers who registered their millet crop later are undergoing verification, due to which procurement is still going on in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts. Similarly, this time 1099 metric tonnes of moong, 4016 metric tonnes of maize and 691 metric tonnes of groundnut have been procured,” Dushyant said.

The Deputy CM CM said the government has procured five crops worth Rs 11,813 crore during kharif-2020 at MSP. He said 90 per cent of the payment has been done. “Payment of some farmers have been stalled due to discrepancies; their data is being updated through call centers so that their crop can be procured. Farmers with mismatched data have been asked to go to their nearest market committee secretary to get the data updated so that the payment of their crop can be transferred to their bank accounts,” he added.

On crop damage in some parts of the state, Dushyant said Deputy Commissioners have been directed to report the damage caused in the Bhiwani and Hisar districts due to the rains two or three days ago.

