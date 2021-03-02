Haryana: 54 students of Karnal school test positive for Covid-19

Days after schools reopened across Haryana, at least 54 students in Karnal’s Kunjpura Sainik school have tested positive for Covid-19. Samples of 390 teachers, staff members and students were taken after schools reopened recently, out of which the report of 54 students came out positive.

“All the students are in the age group of 16-18 years and were in the school hostel. They had returned from their homes after the school reopened. The school’s hostel has been declared a containment zone. Adequate Covid-19 protocols are being followed,” Karnal’s chief medical officer Dr. Yogesh Sharma told The Indian Express.

Talking about the health condition of the students found positive, Dr Sharma added, “All the students are absolutely fine. Three-four children have mild fever, while the others are asymptomatic. Adequate precautions are being taken to identify if there were more students who might have caught the infection”.

Soon after the samples tested positive, teams of the health department and the district administration reached the school and sanitised the entire area.

No decision has yet been taken on if the school will again be closed for students.

Dr. Sharma said before this batch was reported, cases in Karnal had almost touched zero.

“Covid-19 cases in Karnal had almost touched zero, but with the students testing positive, it appears there is a fresh surge. Adequate precautions are being followed and steps for safety and security of the children and staff members of the school are being taken. I again appeal to people that Covid-19 is not over. Adequate precautions must be taken and the Covid-19 safety protocols and social distancing guidelines strictly followed. Everybody needs to be extra careful,” Dr. Sharma added.