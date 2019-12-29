Haryana: 51 IAS officers transferred in midnight bureaucratic reshuffle

Haryana: 51 IAS officers were transferred on Saturday night. Haryana: 51 IAS officers were transferred on Saturday night.

As many as 51 IAS officers were transferred in Haryana on Saturday night.

A 1985 batch IAS officer Vijay Vardhan will be the new Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home). He will replace Rajesh Khullar, who is Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

V S Kundu will also look after the responsibility of Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram in addition to his current duty of Additional Chief Secretary (printing and stationary). Anand Mohan Sharan will now also look after the Social Justice and Empowerment Department as its Principal Secretary in addition to his current duties.

A 1991 batch IAS officer G Anupama has been posted secretary to Haryana Governor while Neerja Sekhar is now Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department. Vijay Singh Dahiya is new Labour Commissioner of the state while Amneet P Kumar has been posted as Director General of Secondary Education department.

Amit Kumar Agarwal is new director of Urban Local Bodies while Ajit Balaji Joshi has been posted as Excise and Taxation Commissioner of Haryana. Sanjay Joon is new Commissioner of Faridabad division and Saket Kumar will be director of Industries and Commerce. RC Bidhan will be new Director of Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records department. Sumedha Kataria has been posted as Commissioner of Panchkula Municipal Corporation while S S Phulia is new Transport Commissioner of the state. J Ganesan will also look after the responsibility of secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission in addition to his present duties.

Ravi Prakash Gupta has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Fatehabad while Chander Shekhar Khare is new Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

Sujan Singh will be new Deputy Commissioner of Kaithal while Yash Garg has been posted as Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Faridabad.

Jitender Kumar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Rewari while Hema Sharma is new DC of Panipat. Naresh Kumar is new DC of Palwal, Yash Pal of Faridabad, Narhari Singh Bangar of Jhajjar, Dhirendra Khadgata of Kurukshetra, Priyanka Soni of Hisar, Ajay Kumar of Bhiwani and Nishant Kumar Yadav of Karnal. Apart from 51 IAS officers, four Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officrs have also been transferred.

