Haryana: 25 of JJP’s poll promises incorporated in Budget, says Dushyant

Though the Common Minimum Programme of BJP and JJP is yet to see the light of day, the Dushyant Chautala led-JJP on Friday said a number of its promises were part of the Budget 2020-21 presented by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Atleast 25 of JJP’s poll promises have been incorporated. Free education to female students has been extended to post-graduation, which was one of our main poll promises,” Deputy Chief Minsiter Dushyant told The Indian Express.

Currently, as many as 4.71 lakh girls are pursuing higher education in Haryana. There was no tuition fee for girls till the level of graduation. Now, the government has extended this facility upto post-graduation for those families whose annual income is upto Rs 1.8 lakh.

“On our demand the government has reduced the rate of semen straw for artificial insemination of cows to Rs 200 from previous Rs 500 per dose,” Dushyant added.

Sex sorted semen — which ensure birth of only female calves in 85-90% cases — is available in animal husbandry institutions across the state. The government buys this semen at the rate of Rs 850 per straw but will provide them to the farmers at the rate of Rs 200 per straw.

JJP leaders said the alliance government has taken care of its poll promise related to coverage of each village through mobile medical units. In the Budget, the government has proposed 47 additional mobile medical units claiming that it would lead to provision of coverage of two community health centres by every mobile medical unit. “This mobile unit will conduct medical examination of the residents by visiting each and every village,” said the chief minister in his Budget speech.

Office Secretary of JJP Randhir Singh said the government has fulfilled their poll promise of provision of CT scan and cath lab at district-level hospitals.

In fact, many of the poll promises of the BJP and JJP were almost of the same nature, except the difference in their projection and language by both parties during the poll campaign. The BJP had called its poll manifesto for the 2019 Assembly polls the “Sankalp Patra”.

Haryana BJP media co-incharge Randeep Ghangas said the Budget speech has almost touched each and every point of the “Sankalp Patra”. “As per our poll promise, the government has added six new vegetables to be covered under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana (BBY) apart from coverage of three crops under the scheme,” said Ghangas.

BBY, modelled on the Madhya Pradesh government’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, was launched with effect from January 1, 2018, as an MSP scheme for four vegetable crops: tomato, onion, potato and cauliflower. The MSP in this case, unlike for other crops, is meant to cover only input costs and not provide any margin. By enabling him/her to recover basic production cost, the scheme intends to prevent the farmer from dumping produce on roads in the event of a price crash. In his Budget speech, Khattar said that Rs 309.53 crore have been given to 3.6 lakh farmers under the scheme.

Ghangas said, “As per our poll promise, the government has already made a provision of annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to families whose annual income is upto Rs 1.80 lakh and land holding is less than 5 acres.” Under the scheme, the chief minister had recently launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna’ in order to provide social security benefits to eligible families. “To solve the problem of stubble burning, in each of the blocks a centre will be opened to purchase paddy straw. The government has also taken initiatives like regular insurance of animals, encouragement of fisheries, moderinisation of education in schools,” said Ghangas.

