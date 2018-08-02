Haryana: 210 abortion kits and banned drugs seized during a raid

The accused, a resident of Sirsa, used to bring these kits and banned drugs from Gaya, Bihar. (File) The accused, a resident of Sirsa, used to bring these kits and banned drugs from Gaya, Bihar. (File)

A person was arrested as a huge cache of banned drugs, including more than 200 medical terminations of pregnancy (MTP) kits, were seized during a raid at a house in Haryana’s Sirsa district, police said. Police arrested Shekhar Chand near Bhagat Singh Chowk in Sirsa administrative division after allegedly recovering prohibited medicines from him.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he had stocked a huge quantity of banned medicines and prohibited drugs in a house located in Thed Mohalla, a police official said.

A search by the police and a team of the state health department led to the seizure of 20,720 prohibited tramadol capsules, 1,200 prohibited pills, 408 drug injections, 3,402 oxytocin injections and 210 MTP kits, the official said.

The accused, a resident of Sirsa, used to bring these kits and banned drugs from Gaya, Bihar, he said.

Chand has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Drugs and Cosmetics acts.

