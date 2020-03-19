Haryana: 2 positive coronavirus confirmed cases so far, no exams till Class 8

All the surveillance measures have been taken as per the protocol,” Haryana’s daily health bulletin reads. (File) All the surveillance measures have been taken as per the protocol,” Haryana’s daily health bulletin reads. (File)

The Haryana government Wednesday said that the state has two positive cases of Covid-19 till date, both from district Gurgaon. There are 12 suspected coronavirus patients admitted in various hospitals across the State.

After the 29-year old female, working in an IT company, who had a travel history from Malaysia and Indonesia was found positive for Covid-19, another 44 year old man who too is a resident of Gurgaon has been found positive of Covid-19. “The man is admitted in Safdarjung Hospital since March 9 and his sample was taken at Safdarganj Delhi. His report was positive in Delhi. All the surveillance measures have been taken as per the protocol,” Haryana’s daily health bulletin reads.

Exams suspended

The state’s Department for School Education on Wednesday said that to check the spread of coronavirus, it has been decided that no exams will be for Classes 1 to 8 till March 31 in any government or private school. “Strict compliance must be ensured in this regard,” the order reads.

Advisory to hospitals

In order to decrease crowd at government hospitals to prevent further spread of Covid-19, Haryana’s Director General Health Services (DGHS) has issued advisory to all Civil Surgeons in the state advising them to “postpone elective surgeries including dental procedures till March 31”. The Civil Surgeons have also been asked to get the advisory implemented in private hospitals also, to the extent possible.

The 8-point advisory issued to hospitals said:

— Elective surgeries, including dental procedures, may be postponed till March 31, 2020 to the extent possible.

— No registration for revisits of patients till March 31. Revisits of patients may not be advised by doctors, if not necessarily required.

— For chronic disease patients, at least 30 days medicines may be provided/ advised, wherever possible.

— Do micro-planning of all Departments of hospital to decrease rush in hospitals.

— Regular/periodic announcements on public address systems to urge patients to come to hospitals in case of real necessity.

— Announcements for safe distancing in OPDs and general awareness about COVID-19.

— Isolation facilities be increased, at least 100 beds strength in the district.

— Line-listing of retired doctors and medical/paramedical personnel be prepared and counseling of these identified persons be done so that in emergency, their services may be utilised for management of COVID-19 cases.



Health Minister suspends Janata Darbaar



Health Minister Anil Vij Wednesday suspended his “Janata Darbaar” – a public interaction programme to redress their grievances that is held on Saturdays and Sundays at his residence in Ambala cantonment.

“In one single day, there used to be more than 2,000 people visiting me with their grievances in this Darbaar. But in wake of the increasing cases of coronavirus, this decision of suspending this Darbaar had to be taken to curb any further spread of the virus. I had already issued instructions barring any sorts of crowd-formation across the state. As and when the situation will get back to normal in the state, the Darbaar shall resume and people’s grievances will be heard and redressed as had been happening in the past,” Vij told The Indian Express.

Anganwadis shut down



Haryana’s Women and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda Wednesday ordered shutdown of all Anganwadi centres across Haryana till March 31. During this period, while the Anganwadi staff and helpers will continue to perform their duties and administrative work and will also conduct an awareness campaign on Dos and Donts regarding COVID-19.

So far, samples of 91 persons have been taken in Haryana, out of which reports of 68 have tested negative so far, according to a media bulletin issued by the Haryana government.

The bulletin said so far, a total of 3,589 patients have been put under home isolation, and 43 isolated at hospitals.

The state government has already ordered closure of all schools, colleges and universities in the state till March 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.