Punjab: Phoolka puts off resignation plans after HC stay on Ranjit Singh panel report

Speaking to The Indian Express, Phoolka said he had taken the decision in light of the stay given by Punjab and Haryana High Court on the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report. (Express photo)

Senior AAP leader and Dakha MLA H S Phoolka has postponed his resignation from the Vidhan Sabha by one week. He had earlier announced he would quit as MLA on September 16 if the state government did not take action against former CM Parkash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the Behbal Kalan firing incident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Phoolka said he had taken the decision in light of the stay given by Punjab and Haryana High Court on the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report. “There is a stay on the report till September 20. I will announce my further intentions only after that ,” he said. Phoolka said many senior party leaders, including AAP’s National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, had spoken to him about his proposed resignation.

“However, when I explained my stand to Kejriwal, he was convinced,” said Phoolka. He said he was not pressuring the state government to arrest Badal and Saini. “My demand is that the state government should name them in an FIR and initiate investigation against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said AAP had given the state government a month’s time to register an FIR against Badal and Saini. “If this is not done, we will start a state-wide protest.”

On Phoolka, Cheema said talks with him were on and they were trying to convince him that the government has to be cornered on the floor of the House in order to make it act against the guilty. “I will meet him again and try to persuade him to change his mind,” said Cheema.

AAP MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, told mediapersons in Jagraon that Phoolka had announced the decision to resign because he was “swept away by emotions”.

