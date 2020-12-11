scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Harvard can’t bring development to Purvanchal, people can: CM Yogi

Inaugurating a webinar on sustainably developing Purvanchal, Adityanath said eastern UP is the “most prosperous region of the world” and it is just “thinking” that has made the region backward.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | December 11, 2020 1:01:09 am
Yogi Adityanath, UP news, Roadmap Purvanchal, Up roadmap, Adityanath Harvard , Indian expressYogi Adityanath was inaugurating a webinar on sustainably developing Purvanchal. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said it was only the people of Purvanchal—and not scholars from “Harvard and Cambridge” universities—who could develop the region.

“Will eastern UP develop only when Harvard decides? Your development will be brought by the youth, farmers, women and intellectuals of this region. Harvard and Cambridge can never bring development,” he said.

