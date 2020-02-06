Harsmirat Kaur urges Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to restart langar sewa at Bikaner cancer institute

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (File) Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (File)

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal has urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ensure that his government takes necessary steps to restart the langar sewa at the Acharya Tulsi Regional Cancer Institute in Bikaner for poor patients and their attendants.

In a letter written to the chief minister Wednesday, Harsimrat Badal said that people from fourteen villages of Talwandi Sabo in her constituency had been running ‘langar’ at the Bikaner cancer hospital for the last six years.

The Bathinda MP said that recently the Bikaner district administration had forcibly stopped the ‘langar sewa’ and had even dismantled the temporary shed housing the equipment for preparing food. Terming this action as “high-handed” and “inhumane”, she said that the move was causing intense suffering to poor patients and their attendants who now had to make arrangements for their food themselves.

In the letter, she further said it was unfortunate that this action was taken at a time when Jagdish Ahuja, who has served food free of cost for 20 years to patients and their attendants at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, has been awarded Padma Shri.

“Such selfless acts should be emulated rather than shut down,” Harsimrat Badal said in the letter.

