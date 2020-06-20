Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes up repatriation of 350 Punjabi youths languishing in Malaysia

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she called up the Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia and asked him to help the youths and ensure their safety and security. (File) Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she called up the Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia and asked him to help the youths and ensure their safety and security. (File)

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take up with the Malaysian government the issue of repatriation of more than 350 Punjabi youths languishing in that country even after completion of their jail sentences for illegal stay.

Families of the affected youths met Harsimrat at her residence at Badal village. They were led by Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana and YAD secretary general Sarabjot Singh Sabi. Romana said the YAD on its part was committed to helping the youths return to Punjab. The youth wing had received feedback that some of the youths did not have any funds to purchase a return ticket. “The YAD will bear the travel expenses of such youths,” he said.

The family members of such youths told the Union Minister that their kin were detained in camps in Malaysia after completion of their prison sentences for illegal stay. The youths had been duped by travel agents who had taken them to Malaysia on the pretext of giving them employment. The youth had to fend for themselves and in the process they overstayed in Malaysia after expiry of their visas.

Harsimrat said that she called up the Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia and asked him to help the youths and ensure their safety and security. She also requested the High Commissioner to depute an officer from the embassy to visit the youths and facilitate their communication with their families in Punjab.

Romana said the affected families had approached the YAD and requested for a meeting with Harsimrat as all their efforts to bring back their loved ones had proved futile.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd