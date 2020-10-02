Harsimrat, Sukhbir Badal detained at Chandigarh border protesting against farm laws

Police take away Harsimrat Kaur Badal at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border. (Express photo: Jaipla Singh)

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal were detained on Thursday evening, when they were leading separate marches to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore’s Chandigarh residence to hand over a memorandum for the Centre against the new farm laws.

Both were let off later, and allowed to present the memorandum.

While Harsimrat led the march on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border, Sukhbir was on the Mullanpur. At Zirakpur, protesters were lathi-charged, while water cannons were used at Mullanpur.

Sukhbir led the march from Akal Takht, Amritsar, Harsimrat from Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, and senior Akali leader and former Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra from Takht Keshgarh Sahib.

“Jehre kanoon Punjab de ulat, asin us sarkaar de ulat (We are against the government which passed anti-Punjab legislations),” Harsimrat said in an address on the Chandigarh border, where her march was stopped by Chandigarh police and Rapid Action Force barricades.

SAD leader Charanjit Singh Brar said the UT administration was “under the Centre” and this “highhandedness” would “cost the Centre government dearly”.

Harsmirat, before she was led away by the police, said, “We will take the agitation to Delhi.”

Invoking Sikh religious verses of tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh “Deh Shiva Var Mohe Ehe Shubh Karman te Kab-hun na tarun, nishchay kar apni jeet karun (Oh Lord grant me this boon, that I may never stray from doing good deeds)” and “Sawa lakh se ek laraun tabhi Gobind Singh naam kahaun (I make one Sikh fight against 1,25,000 people and that is why I am called Gobind Singh)”, Harsimrat said the agitation would continue till the “black laws” were revoked.

Calling the protest against the Agriculture laws a “fight for the future generations”, Harsimrat said SAD was with farmers in their fight.

Harsimrat said, “Kaale kanoon vaapis lite jaan (The black laws should be revoked. These laws hit, farmers, arhtiyas, shopkeepers, traders and farm labourers equally.”

Amid slogans of iko naara kisaan pyara (Only slogan is that farmer is beloved), Sukhbir Badal, who staged a sit-in after the march was stopped at Mullanpur border, said, “SAD means farmers and farmers means SAD.”

Terming the Agriculture Acts “Black legislations”, Sukhbir said, “In the cabinet, we tried to make them understand that farmers don’t want these [legislations]. Modi Sahib ne koyee parvaah nahi keeti and kanoon leaande (Modi did not care and brought in the legislations).”

