Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes ‘drug’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi, asks what did he take today

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur stood up and took objection to Gandhi’s hug saying he cannot do this “pappi-jhappi moment” in the House. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur stood up and took objection to Gandhi’s hug saying he cannot do this “pappi-jhappi moment” in the House. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, asking what did he have today before coming to Parliament while claiming that the opposition leader had accused Punjabis of being “nashedi (drug addicts)”.

After a no-holds barred and scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues including Rafale jet deal on Friday, Gandhi walked across the green-carpeted well of the Lok Sabha to Modi and hugged him.

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur stood up and took objection to Gandhi’s hug saying he cannot do this “pappi-jhappi moment” in the House.

#WATCH: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal says,”I asked Rahul Gandhi aaj kaunsa karke aaye hai? Because he had earlier called Punjabis ‘nashedis’. #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/HiCsCVnCVb — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Resuming his speech after a break forced by disruptions, Gandhi said that members of the ruling coalition also appreciated his speech when the House was adjourned briefly. He further referred to Badal, sitting on the Treasury benches, that the woman leader from the Akali Dal was also smiling at him.

Later, talking to reporters outside Parliament about the event that unfolded in the House, she accused Gandhi of resorting to “dramebaazi”.

“They call us Punjabis as nashedi (drug addicts). So I also asked him with a smile ‘aaj aap kaunsa kar ke aae hai (what did you take today). He failed to realise my gesture but only saw me smiling,” she said.

During his speech, Gandhi said that opponents may hate him, call him “Pappu” but he has no anger or hatred against the prime minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App