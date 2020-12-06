Harsimrat Kaur Badal rushed to PGIMER, Covid report awaited

Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (File)

Former Union Minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Saturday due to difficulty in breathing and low oxygen saturation.

She was admitted in the isolation ward of the PGI till the filing of this report, a source in the hospital said. Earlier in the day, she had given a sample for rapid antigen test and a SAD spokesperson said that she had tested negative for Covid-19.

Now, PGI doctors have taken her sample for RT-PCR test and the report is expected after midnight.

The spokesperson said that she was rushed to PGI after she complained of breathlessness and her oxygen level was found low on oxymeter.

Meanwhile, the tally of Covid-19 cases in Punjab rose to 1,55,424 on Saturday with 644 new cases of the infection, while 23 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,905, officials said.

There are 7,727 active cases in the state, as of now, according to a medical bulletin. Mohali reported 115 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by 87 in Amritsar and 80 in Jalandhar.

A total of 671 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,42,792, as per bulletin.

It also stated that 13 patients in critical condition were on ventilator support while 164 were on oxygen support.

