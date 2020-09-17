Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign as Union Minister over Centre’s farm bills: SAD chief

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (File)

Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in protest over the farm bills that the government has introduced in Parliament, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

An NDA ally, SAD has been at loggerheads with the BJP over the farm bills, which has triggered strong protests in Punjab and Haryana by farmer organisations. The protesting farmers have said that these these would end the assured minimum support price regime for agriculture produce.

Harsimrat and her husband Sukhbir are the only two Lok Sabha MPs from the Akali Dal. The government introduced the Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday to replace ordinances promulgated earlier.

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws would “destroy” the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector. “I announce that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sukhbir, the MP from Ferozepur, voted against the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is against the interests of farmers. It was passed by Parliament.

In an U-turn earlier this week, Sukhbir Badal said his party was not kept in the loop by BJP while introducing the controversial farm ordinances. Earlier, SAD had been defending ordinances strongly, saying that these will have no bearing on existing procurement policy and that Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for farm produce would continue.

With the resignation of Harsimrat on the issue, SAD would aim at consolidating its stronghold in peasantry, while attempting to stage a comeback in the state polls. Punjab goes to polls in early quarter of 2022.

