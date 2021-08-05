Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been doing protest drama for some days here: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu targeted SAD MPs who were protesting against the farm laws outside Parliament. Bittu tells The Indian Express that he wanted to “expose” Harsimrat Kaur Badal who was part of the cabinet when the farm Bills were cleared.

Congress MPs from Punjab hold protests almost everyday outside Parliament, but inside, your protests are largely on Pegasus.

The Congress is protesting inside Parliament on five issues – farm Bills, Covid, fuel prices, unemployment and Pegasus. When the session started, the party did not have the Pegasus issue. We started our protests on farm Bills and other issues.

But is the party asking for debate only on farm Bills?

We wanted to tell people through Parliament why the farmers are protesting. But the government doesn’t want it. The government says it’s ready to debate anything but in the Business Advisory Committee they didn’t agree… They just want to pass the Bills without any discussions.

What’s the point in disrupting the House everyday when you know that the government is not going to repeal the Acts?

There are other protests…Outside Parliament and at the Delhi borders etc. Can’t you see thousands of people at different locations protesting against it?

But the government says the Opposition, by disrupting the proceedings, is insulting Parliament?

Can’t you see farmers holding mock parliament outside? It shows people are losing faith in Parliament. Is it not an issue that we MPs should be concerned about? Tomorrow, even unemployed people could organise mock parliaments. Is it good for our democracy?

You were seen shouting at SAD MPs protesting outside Parliament House.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been doing protest drama for some days here. I was asking her why she is doing this drama now when she was part of the cabinet when it cleared the farm Bills. She could have resigned when the cabinet took up the Bills…