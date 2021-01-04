Harsimrat Kaur Badal faces protests in Mansa

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal faced protests at Bhadra village of Budhlada constituency in Mansa district Sunday afternoon.

The former Union minister had gone to visit a few villages of Mansa to condole the families of farmers who had died at Delhi borders.

However, after her visitto the house of one Jagseer Singh, she faced protest from villagers bearing flags of BKU Ugrahan and BKU Dakaunda, asking her to go back.

Jagseer had died in a road accident at Delhi border. Following the protest, she cancelled her visit to other villages such as Bacchoana, Dharampura, Barre etc. Before going to Bhadra, she had already visited Dodra and Gurradi.

Harsimrat had tried to enter Bacchoana village as well, but faced protest from villagers before going to the house of villagers where farmers had died. Protesters said she was part of the Cabinet when the farm laws were framed and later resigned when she faced protest from farmers.

Youth Akali Dal president Parambas Bunty Romana alleged that the Congress government misused Mansa police to orchestrate a dummy protest against Bathinda MP and even “lathicharged YAD workers who took on the rag tag team of Congress and AAP workers head on….”

YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said it was shameful on the part of Mansa police to “position the protesters in houses near which the cavalcade of the former Union minister was to pass and then bring them forward to stage a dummy protest…”